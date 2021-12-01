Jetstar Passengers Urged To Get Tested Following Positive Case In Hobart

Tasmania has recorded a new Covid case after a passenger on a flight from Sydney tested positive for the virus.

Health authorities are urging Jetstar flight passengers to self-isolate after another passenger on a flight from Sydney to Hobart test positive for Covid.

The Tasmanian woman in her 40’s tested positive yesterday and is currently in home quarantine.

The affected flight is Jetstar’s Sydney to Hobart route, flight number JQ-721 which landed at 11:42AM yesterday.

According to health authorities, the woman travelled from the US to Hobart via Sydney and immediately went into home quarantine upon her arrival.

She has since been transported to the Fountainside medi-hotel.

Hobart airport has also been listed as an exposure site from 11:50AM to 12:15PM on Monday.

Passengers who shared the flight with the Covid positive woman are being told to self-isolate immediately and to get in contact with the Public Health hotline.

Anyone who visited the airport between the affected hours are being asked to monitor symptoms and to get tested if any symptoms develop.

