Jetstar Pilot Stood Down Over Disappearance Of Missing Campers

A Jetstar employee has spent a second night behind bars, after being arrested over the disappearance of campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay in Victoria's high country in March last year.

Special Operations Group officers arrested 55-year-old Greg Lynn about 5:30pm on Monday night, at a campsite at Arbuckle Junction, some 170 kilometres east of Melbourne, according to police.

"The investigation into the matter remains ongoing and further information will be released when operationally appropriate to do so," a police statement said.

The Caroline Springs man is currently being questioned by investigators at the Sale Police Station in the states southeast.

The former Qantas Airways captain, and more recent check captain at Jetstar, was formally stood down by the airline following his arrest.

“Jetstar has been advised by Victoria Police that one of its employees is under investigation for a serious crime and will work to assist in this due process any way we can. As a matter of course, the employee has been removed from duty as a result of their arrest,” a Jetstar spokeswoman said.

Police have also impounded a beige four-wheel-drive they believe could be linked to the suspected murders.

Ms Clay’s sister Jill told Nine News that news of the arrest was “absolutely amazing”, but it was not over yet.

“But also, scary because we’ve waited 20 months for some news and for something to happen, and then all of a sudden something’s happened,” she said. “[But] we’re just still waiting ... and that process is not over yet.”

The pair were last seen by neighbours on March 19, outside Ms Clay’s home in Pakenham as they packed the car.

Their burnt-out tent was found next to Mr Hill’s lightly scorched Toyota LandCruiser on March 21 at a campsite near the Dry River Creek track.

The first arrest comes 20 months into the investigation, during which time several public appeals were made.

