Jetstar Pilots now walking off the job- more than 20 flights affected in Cairns.

They want better pay.

Article heading image for Jetstar Pilots now walking off the job- more than 20 flights affected in Cairns.

More than 20 flights to and from Cairns will be affected starting from today as pilots now join strikes across the country. 

Jetstar say they've contacted those who are on these flights and will continue to work to try to make disruptions as less as possible. 

They say:

-Make sure your contact details are up to date. 

-If your flight is cancelled or delayed by more than 3 hours- they'll look after you. 

-You can reschedule or cancel or choose a new flight without calling them. 

-You can cancel your travel now and receive a refund online. 

 

Flights operated by Jetstar Japan, Jetstar Asia and Jetstar Pacific are not affected by this industrial action.

You can find out more about the reasons behind the workers' industrial action HERE

Here's the flights from their website which will be affected.

  • JQ952     Sydney to Cairns
  • JQ957     Cairns to SydneY
  • JQ953     Cairns to Sydney
  • JQ954     Sydney to Cairns
  • JQ966     Gold Coast to Cairns
  • JQ967     Cairns to Gold Coast
  • JQ941     Cairns to Melbourne
  • JQ942     Melbourne to Cairns
  • JQ952     Sydney to Cairns
  • JQ957     Cairns to Sydney
  • JQ928     Brisbane to Cairns
  • JQ929     Cairns to Brisbane
  • JQ930     Brisbane to Cairns
  • JQ931     Cairns to Brisbane
  • JQ944     Melbourne to Cairns
  • JQ945     Cairns to Melbourne
  • JQ952     Sydney to Cairns
  • JQ953     Cairns to Sydney
  • JQ954     Sydney to Cairns
  • JQ957     Cairns to Sydney
  • JQ966     Gold Coast to Cairns
  • JQ967     Cairns to Gold Coast
  • JQ941  Cairns to Melbourne
  • JQ942  Melbourne to Cairns

Find out more here.

16 hours ago

Jetstar
Cairns
Airline Strike
Australia
Listen Live!
Jetstar
Cairns
Airline Strike
Australia
Jetstar
Cairns
Airline Strike
Australia
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs