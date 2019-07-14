Jetty Road Announce New Album and Launch Date

Melbourne-based trio, Jetty Road, have announced the release date for their eagerly-anticipated new album, Because We Can, which was also the name of the first single released from the record earlier this year. Out through Social Family Records, digital and CD pre-order will commence on Monday, 22 July, with the album set to drop on Friday, 20 September.



Because We Can is the band’s sixth studio album recording. Like each of their prior releases, the album marks a significant musical progression, with their trademark sound on display like never before. It celebrates the universally embraced themes of renewal, exploration and pushing boundaries in life, love and music. Jetty Road knows these themes only too well, with all three members starting families since their 2015 release of Hearts On Fire. The transition has had a major influence on everything from song-writing to touring activity.



Recording in Australia for the first time in many years, Lee, Paula and Julian created the new record at Sydney’s renowned Love Hz Studios, hand selecting multi-instrumentalist and impassioned producer, Michael Carpenter, to take the helm of the project. Taking a very hands-on approach to the production, and a with clear vision at hand, Carpenter and the band have been able to capture their distinctive vocal and musical sound with an added rejuvenation that depicts their new lease on life and career.



The year 2020 marks 15 years together as a band, an impressive measure of any partnership. With this milestone on the horizon, more than 15 chart-topping releases, two CMAA Awards (Golden Guitars) and countless award nominations, the trio has become one of Australia’s most enduring and respected music acts.



Released on September 20, 2019, fans can experience the album live in concert for the very first time at the Harmonie German Club of Canberra, that night. Tickets on sale now!

JETTY ROAD ALBUM

"BECAUSE WE CAN"

ALBUM LAUNCH CONCERT

Friday, 20 September | Harmonie German Club, Canberra

7:00pm – 11:30pm

Tickets from $30.00 + booking fee

Ticket link: www.smarturl.it/jr-bwc-canberra

Check out Jetty Road's latest, "No Heartbreaks":

Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!