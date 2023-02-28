Jeweller Hit With Hammer During Broad Daylight Robbery

A Gold Coast jeweller has been robbed at gun point and hit with a hammer by two people at his Paradise Point home over the weekend.

Two people held 57-year-old Kevin Goonan at gunpoint and forced him to open his safe in a broad daylight robbery on the Gold Coast on Sunday afternoon.

The robbers, armed with a shotgun and a hammer, entered the property through the front yard and broke into the home using the roller door.

The pair are alleged to have demanded gold bullion and watches from Mr Goonan’s safe before fleeing the scene with gold and several gems including rubies, sapphires and pink diamonds.

Police believe that someone had informed the two robbers of what Mr Goonan had at his property and that the crime was a targeted attack.

“The person that has been robbed operates a business form his home and he was targeted as a result of that business," he said.

Police are urging anyone with information about the robbery to come forward.

