Jim Chalmers Plugs Tuesday’s Budget As Solid, Sensible And Suitable

Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers is preparing to hand down his first Federal Budget which has been dubbed as "responsible" in the current economic climate.

An extra $33 billion dollars has already been announced for the pension and other welfare payments, while families earning up to $350,000 will soon be eligible for government paid parental leave under a rebooted scheme.

"It'll be solid. It'll be sensible. It'll be suited to the times," Dr Chalmers told Channel 7.

The Treasurer said the Budget will balance inflationary pressures with rising living costs and stagnant wage growth.

It’s a “responsible” budget that will be “family friendly” and “steady and stable”.

Further costs include hospital spending to increase over the next four years by 6.1 per cent, aged care by 5.5 per cent and defence spending will grow by 4.4 per cent.

In addition, the National Disability Insurance Scheme is set to increase by 12.1 per cent annually over the same period.

Other predictions we can expect include:

Stage 3 tax cuts

More affordable medicines

Covid-19 Improved response measures

Cheaper childcare commitment

Fuel excise to ease cost-of living pressures

Free TAFE places

University places for under-represented students

Accelerated Visas for working migrants

Critical mineral and research projects

Construction of road and rail projects

Paid parental leave

Restoring the Great Barrier Reef

Strengthening Pacific ties

