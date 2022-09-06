Jim Chalmers Says Latest Rate Hike Will 'Tighten The Squeeze On Family Budgets'
"This is tough"
Getty Images
The Federal Treasurer admits Tuesday’s record fifth consecutive rate hike will be “tough” for families.
The 50 basis-points increase has taken the official cash rate to 2.35%, compared to 0.10% in May.
For a mortgage-holder with a $500,00 loan this will add a further $144 to a monthly repayment.
Federal Treasurer Jim Chalmers said the latest hike was expected but still a blow.
“It isn’t a surprise to anyone, the (Reserve) Bank had flagged more increases, the market had anticipated it and home-owners were expecting it as well,” he said.
“This is tough. This will tighten the squeeze on family budgets. This will put more pressure on a lot of Australians who are already stretched enough.”
- Jim Chalmers
