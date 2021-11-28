Jim Jefferies Announces Hobart 2022 Show!

Jim Jefferies is coming to Hobart!

Article heading image for Jim Jefferies Announces Hobart 2022 Show!

Australia's most famous expat, rock star comedian, actor, TV show anchor and writer, JIM JEFFERIES is bringing his 2022 Tour to Hobart's Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday June 15!

The Hobart show is one of four new Aussie shows added to already huge tour alongside three additional cities in New Zealand! 

After a nearly four-year wait (and a brief stay in Sydney hotel quarantine last year), these shows will be huge. Having sold out arenas worldwide – including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Hammersmith Apollo – Jefferies’ live shows have covered everything you can imagine, from politics to celebrities, gun control to religion, family, sex and much, much more over the years – nothing is sacred.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Jim Jefferies live on stage in June/July 2022. His previous tour of Australia sold over 56,000 tickets!

Set your alarms, tickets go on sale Monday 6 December at 10am from frontiertouring.com - these won’t last long!

DATES:

Friday 10 June          NEW SHOW!
WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW 
Show begins: 8.30pm* 

 

Saturday 11 June      NEW SHOW!
Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle, NSW 
Show begins: 8.30pm* 

 

Sunday 12 June        NEW SHOW!
Llewellyn Hall | Canberra, ACT 
Show begins: 6.15pm* 

 

Wednesday 15 June  NEW SHOW!
Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS 
Show begins: 8:30pm*

 

Thursday 16 June 
Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW 
Show begins: 8:30pm* 

 

Friday 17 June 
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD 
Show begins: 7pm* 

 

Friday 17 June 
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD 
Show begins: 10.30pm* 

 

Saturday 18 June 
Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD 
Show begins: 7pm* 

 

Sunday 19 June 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Show begins: 6.30pm* 

 

Sunday 19 June 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Show begins: 9.20pm* 

 

Monday 20 June 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Show begins: 6.30pm* 

 

Monday 20 June 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Show begins: 9.20pm* 

 

Tuesday 21 June 
Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW
Show begins: 9.20pm* 

 

Friday 24 June 
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Show begins: 7pm* 

 

Friday 24 June**
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Show begins: 10.30pm* 
18+

 

Saturday 25 June 
Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA
Show begins: 7pm* 

 

Friday 1 July 
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Show begins: 7pm* 

 

Friday 1 July 
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Show begins: 10pm* 

 

Saturday 2 July 
Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA
Show begins: 10pm* 

 

Monday 4 July 
Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre | Melbourne, VIC
Show begins: 6.30pm* 

 

Monday 4 July           NEW TICKETS AVAILABLE!
Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre | Melbourne, VIC
Show begins: 10.40pm* 

 

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES**
Warning: This show may contain adult themes and strong language. Attendance is not recommended for patrons under 15 years of age. Late show in Adelaide on Friday 24 June 18+.

* Please note stage times are a guide only and subject to change without notice.

 

