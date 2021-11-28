Jim Jefferies Announces Hobart 2022 Show!

Australia's most famous expat, rock star comedian, actor, TV show anchor and writer, JIM JEFFERIES is bringing his 2022 Tour to Hobart's Wrest Point Entertainment Centre Wednesday June 15!

The Hobart show is one of four new Aussie shows added to already huge tour alongside three additional cities in New Zealand!

After a nearly four-year wait (and a brief stay in Sydney hotel quarantine last year), these shows will be huge. Having sold out arenas worldwide – including iconic venues such as Madison Square Garden, Hammersmith Apollo – Jefferies’ live shows have covered everything you can imagine, from politics to celebrities, gun control to religion, family, sex and much, much more over the years – nothing is sacred.

Don’t miss your chance to catch Jim Jefferies live on stage in June/July 2022. His previous tour of Australia sold over 56,000 tickets!

Set your alarms, tickets go on sale Monday 6 December at 10am from frontiertouring.com - these won’t last long!

DATES:

Friday 10 June NEW SHOW!

WIN Entertainment Centre | Wollongong, NSW

Show begins: 8.30pm*

Saturday 11 June NEW SHOW!

Newcastle Entertainment Centre | Newcastle, NSW

Show begins: 8.30pm*

Sunday 12 June NEW SHOW!

Llewellyn Hall | Canberra, ACT

Show begins: 6.15pm*

Wednesday 15 June NEW SHOW!

Wrest Point Entertainment Centre | Hobart, TAS

Show begins: 8:30pm*

Thursday 16 June

Hordern Pavilion | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 8:30pm*

Friday 17 June

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Show begins: 7pm*

Friday 17 June

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Show begins: 10.30pm*

Saturday 18 June

Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre | Brisbane, QLD

Show begins: 7pm*

Sunday 19 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 6.30pm*

Sunday 19 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 9.20pm*

Monday 20 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 6.30pm*

Monday 20 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 9.20pm*

Tuesday 21 June

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Show begins: 9.20pm*

Friday 24 June

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Show begins: 7pm*

Friday 24 June**

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Show begins: 10.30pm*

18+

Saturday 25 June

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre | Adelaide, SA

Show begins: 7pm*

Friday 1 July

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Show begins: 7pm*

Friday 1 July

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Show begins: 10pm*

Saturday 2 July

Riverside Theatre | Perth, WA

Show begins: 10pm*

Monday 4 July

Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre | Melbourne, VIC

Show begins: 6.30pm*

Monday 4 July NEW TICKETS AVAILABLE!

Plenary, Melbourne Convention and Exhibition Centre | Melbourne, VIC

Show begins: 10.40pm*

ALL SHOWS ALL AGES**

Warning: This show may contain adult themes and strong language. Attendance is not recommended for patrons under 15 years of age. Late show in Adelaide on Friday 24 June 18+.

* Please note stage times are a guide only and subject to change without notice.