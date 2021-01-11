Jimi Hendrix's California Home Is On The Market

If you're a sticky beak like me, then you're a sucker for celebrity realestate listings.

Jimi Hendrix's Californian home has recently been listed, giving fans the chance to have a virtual tour of this 1968 home, or if you've got a spare $3 million, buy it.

The secluded home that bizarrely has more bathrooms than bedrooms was built for Hendrix in 1968 in the Californian city of Topanga, just two years before his death.

The secluded home is set in the canyon, with ocean views that would have been a sweet spot to write and jam.

