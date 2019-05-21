Jimmy Barnes Announces His Biggest Headline Tour This Century

Jimmy Barnes is Shutting Down Your Town with a massive Australian tour later this year.

The Shutting Down Your Town tour is his biggest headline tour this century, to coincide with the release of his new album My Criminal Record. You can hear all his classic hits plus highlights from the new album, out Friday, 31 May 2019.

Shutting Down Your Town see's Jimmy and his band on the road from September to November 2019, with tickets on-sale Friday, 31 May.

Members of Jimmy's mailing list get an exclusive presale from Wednesday, 29 May and for those not wanting to miss out, you can get an exclusive pack including the new album and exclusive t-shirt (more details here)

Returning to Sydney's Horden Pavilion for the first time since the 1980's and his first ever headline appearance at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena and Brisbane's Riverstage, Aussie rock band's JET and Eskimo Joe will be warming up these massive crowds across the country.

2019 finds Jimmy Barnes older, smarter, healthier, and for his new album My Criminal Record, he has distilled and expanded upon his two best-selling memoirs to create 13 pieces of burning, heartland rock & roll. It will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves standing on the outside, looking in.

“It’s been ten years since I made an original rock record and I can’t wait to get out there and play these songs, along with all the old favourites, to a live audience. It’s going to be great!”, Jimmy said.

Jimmy Barnes’ new album, My Criminal Record, is out on Friday 31 May 2019 through Bloodlines and is available to pre-order here.

Experience this living legend live.

SHUTTING DOWN YOUR TOWN TOUR DATES

Wednesday, 18 September 2019 *

Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld

Tickets available from the venue – 07 4961 9777 or themecc.com.au

Friday, 20 September 2019 *

Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from the venue – 07 4771 4000 or tecc.net.au

Saturday, 21 September 2019 *

Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns Qld

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketlink – 1300 855 835 or ticketlink.com.au

Wednesday, 25 September 2019

Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin NZ

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, 26 September 2019

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ

Tickets available from Ticketek – 0800 842 538 or www.ticketek.co.nz

Saturday, 28 September 2019

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz

Thursday, 3 October 2019 *

WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday, 5 October 2019 *

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 12 October 2019 *

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Vic

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Sunday, 13 October 2019 *

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Thursday, 17 October 2019 *

Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld

Tickets available from the venue – 1300 655 299 or empiretheatre.com.au

Saturday, 19 October 2019 *

Riverstage, Brisbane Qld

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Sunday, 20 October 2019 *

Home of the Arts, Gold Coast Qld

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from the venue – 07 5588 4000 or hota.com.au



Friday, 25 October 2019 *

Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW

Special Guest: Jet

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 26 October 2019

Parklands, Coffs Harbour NSW

Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au

Thursday, 31 October 2019 *

Theatre Royal, Canberra ACT

Special Guest: Eskimo Joe

Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au

Saturday, 2 November 2019

Pola Park, Tullamore NSW

Special Guest: Troy Cassar-Daley

Tickets available from 123tix – 1300 001 238 or 123tix.com.au



Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links.



To celebrate the release of My Criminal Record, Jimmy is doing two shopping centre appearances.

Visit here for more info

