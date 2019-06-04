Jimmy Barnes Announces His Biggest Headline Tour This Century

Jimmy Barnes is Shutting Down Your Town with a massive Australian tour later this year.
The Shutting Down Your Town tour is his biggest headline tour this century, to coincide with the release of his new album My Criminal Record. You can hear all his classic hits plus highlights from the new album, out Friday, 31 May 2019.
Shutting Down Your Town see's Jimmy and his band on the road from September to November 2019, with tickets on-sale Friday, 31 May.
Members of Jimmy's mailing list get an exclusive presale from Wednesday, 29 May and for those not wanting to miss out, you can get an exclusive pack including the new album and exclusive t-shirt (more details here)
Returning to Sydney's Horden Pavilion for the first time since the 1980's and his first ever headline appearance at Melbourne's Margaret Court Arena and Brisbane's Riverstage, Aussie rock band's JET and Eskimo Joe will be warming up these massive crowds across the country.
2019 finds Jimmy Barnes older, smarter, healthier, and for his new album My Criminal Record, he has distilled and expanded upon his two best-selling memoirs to create 13 pieces of burning, heartland rock & roll. It will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves standing on the outside, looking in.
“It’s been ten years since I made an original rock record and I can’t wait to get out there and play these songs, along with all the old favourites, to a live audience. It’s going to be great!”, Jimmy said.
Jimmy Barnes’ new album, My Criminal Record, is out on Friday 31 May 2019 through Bloodlines and is available to pre-order here.
Experience this living legend live.
SHUTTING DOWN YOUR TOWN TOUR DATES
Wednesday, 18 September 2019 *
Mackay Entertainment Centre, Mackay Qld
Tickets available from the venue – 07 4961 9777 or themecc.com.au
Friday, 20 September 2019 *
Townsville Entertainment Centre, Townsville Qld
Special Guest: Eskimo Joe
Tickets available from the venue – 07 4771 4000 or tecc.net.au
Saturday, 21 September 2019 *
Munro Martin Parklands, Cairns Qld
Special Guest: Eskimo Joe
Tickets available from Ticketlink – 1300 855 835 or ticketlink.com.au
Wednesday, 25 September 2019
Dunedin Town Hall, Dunedin NZ
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday, 26 September 2019
Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch NZ
Tickets available from Ticketek – 0800 842 538 or www.ticketek.co.nz
Saturday, 28 September 2019
Spark Arena, Auckland NZ
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 0800 111 999 or ticketmaster.co.nz
Thursday, 3 October 2019 *
WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong NSW
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au
Saturday, 5 October 2019 *
Hordern Pavilion, Sydney NSW
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au
Saturday, 12 October 2019 *
Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, Vic
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au
Sunday, 13 October 2019 *
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide SA
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au
Thursday, 17 October 2019 *
Empire Theatre, Toowoomba Qld
Tickets available from the venue – 1300 655 299 or empiretheatre.com.au
Saturday, 19 October 2019 *
Riverstage, Brisbane Qld
Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au
Sunday, 20 October 2019 *
Home of the Arts, Gold Coast Qld
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from the venue – 07 5588 4000 or hota.com.au
Friday, 25 October 2019 *
Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle NSW
Special Guest: Jet
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au
Saturday, 26 October 2019
Parklands, Coffs Harbour NSW
Special Guests: Jet and Eskimo Joe
Tickets available from Ticketmaster – 136 100 or ticketmaster.com.au
Thursday, 31 October 2019 *
Theatre Royal, Canberra ACT
Special Guest: Eskimo Joe
Tickets available from Ticketek – 132 849 or ticketek.com.au
Saturday, 2 November 2019
Pola Park, Tullamore NSW
Special Guest: Troy Cassar-Daley
Tickets available from 123tix – 1300 001 238 or 123tix.com.au
Fans are reminded to only buy tickets by following the direct ticket links.
To celebrate the release of My Criminal Record, Jimmy is doing two shopping centre appearances.
Visit here for more info
For more info:
www.jimmybarnes.com
Facebook: @jimmybarnesofficial
Twitter: @jimmybarnes
Instagram: @jimmybarnesofficial
For all that matters in rock news this week:
Make sure you download the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!