Jimmy Barnes Announces Rescheduled Flesh And Blood Tour Dates

Jimmy Barnes has announced the rescheduled dates of his Flesh And Blood national tour, that is now kicking off this September.

The tour was rescheduled from July- August due to the uncertainty of border restrictions around the current COVID outbreaks across Australia.

The Flesh and Blood tour was due to kick off the same day the album by the same name was due to be released. Instead of playing it in concert we had Jimmy play the album, track by track on the LiSTNR App:



The Australian Flesh And Blood Tour will now kick off in Queensland on Thursday 2 September at Brisbane’s Convention & Exhibition Centre and close in Perth at the Riverside Theatre on Wednesday 22 September, full list of rescheduled dates below.



Rescheduled Details Venue, City Original Date

Thursday 2 September Convention & Exhibition Centre, Brisbane Wednesday 28 July

Friday 3 September The Star, Gold Coast (Previously Convention & Exhibition Centre, Gold Coast) Sunday 25 July

Wednesday 8 September SOLD OUT State Theatre, Sydney Friday 30 July

Thursday 9 September State Theatre, Sydney Saturday 31 July

Saturday 11 September SOLD OUT Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide Friday 16 July

Sunday 12 September Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide Saturday 17 July

Saturday 18 September SOLD OUT Palais Theatre, Melbourne Thursday 22 July

Sunday 19 September Palais Theatre, Melbourne Friday 23 July

Wednesday 22 September Riverside Theatre, Perth Friday 13 August

Tickets for the original performances will be valid for the rescheduled dates without taking further action. Patrons unable to attend new show dates may obtain a full refund. Refund requests must be submitted prior to Friday 30 July 2021.



The Flesh And Blood album is out now through Bloodlines – available here





