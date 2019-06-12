Jimmy Barnes Breaks Record For The Most #1 In Aussie History

What an absolute legend!

The one and only Jimmy Barnes has broken Australian records with his sixteenth #1 album with his latest release, My Criminal Record.

The rock icon's latest record breaks record history, being the only artist to have this many number 1 albums in ARIA history, beating world famous musicians U2 and Madonna for the top place.

His first original album in a decade, Barnes beat global sensation Miley Cyrus and Elton John's Rocketman soundtrack for chart topper last week.

The news also coincides with the sell out of Jimmy's Melbourne show on his coming up Shutting Down Your Town national tour, with other dates selling fast.

Jimmy Barnes said today:

“The songs on this album are really personal because they were inspired by the experiences I had writing and touring my memoirs. Having this music strike a chord with people therefore feels particularly good. I’m grateful to everyone who’s continued to support me over the years and I’m looking forward to screaming my thanks in person when I get back out on the road shortly.”

Jimmy is now a chart topper in record sales, film, books and touring, proving his place as Australia's biggest rock icon.

Fans will be able to experience the sheer power of My Criminal Record live as Jimmy hits the road in September with his Shutting Down Your Town tour – his largest headlining tour so far this century, where he’ll be joined by special guests including Jet and Eskimo Joe. Tickets for the tour are on sale now, with the remaining shows selling fast.

Our very own Dangerous Dave sat down with Jimmy ahead of the release of his brand new album My Criminal Record.

