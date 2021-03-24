Jimmy Barnes Debuts New Single At Michael Gudinski's Memorial And Announces New Album On The Marty Sheargold Show

In the most emotional music event in history, Jimmy Barnes opened Michael Gudinski's State Memorial with his brand new song, Flesh And Blood.

In tribute to his mate and mentor at Melbourne's Rod Laver Arena Jimmy Barnes and his band set the bar for the night of massive performances to follow.

Joining Triple M's The Marty Sheargold Show today, Jimmy revealed he went into this album thinking it'd be a soft, acoustic record, but it's turned out to be a full blown rock record, with Jimmy directing the album's producer saying; "I want it louder than AC/DC".

Flesh And Blood, co-written with Jimmy's mate, collaborator and brother in law Diesel is the lead single from the album by the same title that's due out this July and available for pre-order here

