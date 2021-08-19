Jimmy Barnes 'Flesh And Blood' Tour Cancelled

Another day, another heartbreaking tour cancellation, this time is one of the best is the business, Jimmy Barnes. See the statement announcement below:

Frontier Touring regretfully advises that due to the uncertainty of border restrictions around the current COVID outbreaks across Australia, Jimmy Barnes’ September Flesh And Blood Tour is cancelled and unable to be rescheduled.

Excited at the thought of touring his 18th career #1 ARIA Album Flesh And Blood, this cancellation of nine shows heartbreakingly adds to the growing list of I Lost My Gig Australia events due to the ongoing pandemic and national restrictions.

Jimmy says, “My band, my crew and music fans around the country are all doing it really tough right now so these latest round of cancelled gigs will be yet another kick in the guts for them at a really bad time. Hopefully if we all do the right things and get vaccinated as soon as possible then we’ll be enjoying gigs together before too much longer.”

Jimmy also noted that recently announced State Government schemes in WA, NSW and VIC would help compensate the tour promoter and tour workers for some of their losses on this tour.

“It’s a real pity that the QLD and SA governments haven’t bothered to match these other States by introducing similar schemes. I don’t know what they’re waiting for. The music community is really on its knees right now so I think QLD and SA should seriously consider stepping up like the other states have already done.”

In addition to his already announced Red Hot Summer dates, Jimmy is working on extensive touring plans for 2022 when Australia should be allowing a return to live music. Stay tuned for future tour and date announcements.

With the Flesh And Blood Tour originally scheduled to kick off next month, official tour merchandise was printed and ready to be shipped to shows! Thanks to Love Police ATM, an exclusive Frontier Touring discount offer is available on select Jimmy Barnes Flesh And Blood Tour merchandise including tshirts, tea towel, hoodie and (while stocks last) a free stubby holder with every order. Enter the code FRONTIER for the exclusive offer.

All profits from the sale of these items will go directly to Jimmy’s band and crew.

Get it here



The #1 ARIA Flesh And Blood album is out now through Bloodlines – available here.

Catch Jimmy play the new album, track by track for Triple M:







Catch up on all that matters in Triple M Aussie Rock News this week:





Get the best of Triple M Aussie with Matty O:



Get the latest Triple M Rock Interview and News, favourite Triple M Rock on the LiSTNR App:

https://www.listnr.com/podcasts/triple-m-rock

