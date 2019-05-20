Jimmy Barnes Is Putting On Not One, But Two Old Fashioned Shopping Centre Appearances

You can get up close and personal with Aussie rock legend Jimmy Barnes next month.

Barnesy is doing two old school shopping centre appearances, in Melbourne and in his hometown old Elizabeth, S.A.

This month sees Jimmy release his first new album of original music in a decade. My Criminal Record is out 31 May and includes guests Cold Chisel's Don Walker, Diesel, The Living End's Chris Cheney and country music star Troy Cassar-Daley, who penned the latest single Shutting Down Our Town.

Fans will get the chance to say G'day to Jimmy and get their copy of the brand new album signed in person, Saturday 1st June at Northland Shopping Centre, Melbourne and Sunday 2nd June, Elizabeth Shopping Centre.



My Criminal Record follows the best selling memoirs, film, soundtrack and tour.

It will resonate with anyone who has ever found themselves standing on the outside, looking in.

JIMMY BARNES

MY CRIMINAL RECORD SIGNING APPEARANCES

Saturday 1 June, 1PM

Northland Shopping Centre | Melbourne, VIC

All Ages | Central Dome Area

*You must have a copy of My Criminal Record to join the signing line

Sunday 2 June, 1PM

Elizabeth Shopping Centre | Elizabeth, SA

All Ages | North Mall Area

*You must have a copy of My Criminal Record to join the signing line

Jimmy Barnes

My Criminal Record

Album out 31 May 2019 through Bloodlines

Available to pre-order here

