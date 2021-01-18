Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, The Teskey Brothers And Heaps More To Play Victoria's Most Scenic Stages This Month

Great news for Victorians, our mates at Mushroom Music have just announced the return of live music in a big way.

After what's been the most rubbish 12 months for the music industry, seeing the local industry face the toughest time yet and venues not knowing when or if their doors will open again, comes 2021 Sounds Better Together, a series of COVIDSafe concerts across Melbourne and regional Victorian venues from Saturday 23rd January to Saturday 30th January.

Jimmy Barnes, James Reyne, Daryl Braithwaite, Something For Kate, The Teskey Brothers, Deborah Conway and heaps more, these gigs have got the best of the best of Aussie musicians back on the live stage.

From Mallacoota, to Rutherglen and the Yarra Valley, to Melbourne's St Kilda, visit some of Victoria's best locations for this week of gigs, so either support your local stages, or jump in the car a visit one of these beautiful towns.

For the full lineup, ticket info and dates visit: soundsbettertogether.com

