Jimmy Barnes On The Reaction To Him Saying He’d Play The Grand Final For Free If Port Make It

Legendary Aussie rock singer Jimmy Barnes joined the Hot Breakfast this morning and explained the fallout from him saying on Triple M Adelaide yesterday that he’d play the grand final for free if Port Adelaide were in the game.

“I was doing a radio interview yesterday… they said ‘we want a rock band’,” Barnesy said.

“I said ‘if Port get in, I’ll play for free’, next thing my daughter in Adelaide’s ringing me going ‘you’re all over the papers! They’re playing it on radio every five minutes!’

“I might have painted myself into a corner there, Eddie!”

Barnesy made the comments about playing the grand final on Roo & Ditts for Breakfast yesterday.

Barnesy also spoke about his new album Killing Time, being asked to sing for Van Halen, and meeting Deepak Chopra.

