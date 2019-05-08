Jimmy Barnes's new song Shutting Down Our Town, is about his life growing up in Elizabeth, South Australia.

He recently gave us the story behind the tune.

The new song was written by Australian country music star Troy Cassar-Daly after reading Jimmy's first book, Working Class Boy.

Jimmy said after hearing the song for the first time, he ended up back in Elizabeth and he was brought to tears.

Shutting Down Our Town is available on Jimmy Barnes' new album My Criminal Record, out May.

