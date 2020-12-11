Jimmy Barnes Shares Classic Stories From 1980, Cold Chisel Live At Bondi Lifesaver, Peak Chisel And More

Joining Becko on Triple M to play the brand new live tapes installation, Jimmy Barnes shared story from the classic 1980 Live At Bondi Lifesaver gig.

The gig was recording just before Cold Chisel's breakthrough album East, giving fans the chance to hear the now classic Chisel songs in their raw, live form.



Jimmy shared memories from that gig, the album that took them to the next level, watching Rose Tattoo at Bondi Lifesavers with AC/DC and more.

Listen to the full interview:





Cold Chisel Live at Bondi Lifesaver is out now.

Get your copy here

For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:



Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!