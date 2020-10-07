Jimmy Barnes Shares The Story Of The Time Eddie Van Halen Asked Him To Join Van Halen

Joining Triple M's Moonman In The Morning to promote his new book, Jimmy Barnes shares the unbelievable story of the time he met Eddie Van Halen, following the news the rock icon has passed away.

Jimmy Barnes told Moonman of the time he was recording his solo debut, For Working Class Man in L.A when he got a message Eddie Van Halen wanted to talk.

Jimmy was on babysitting duties, so he called Eddie Van Halen to say he couldn't meet up, when Eddie got in a car and came to Jimmy to ask if he's join the band Van Halen, following the departure of singer David Lee Roth.

Although, Jimmy politely declined the offer, although it wasn't the last time Eddie Van Halen asked Jimmy.

Listen:



Eddie Van Halen passed away, age 65, following a long battle with throat cancer.

Read more here

Jimmy Barnes' new book Killing Time is available now, more info: www.jimmybarnes.com





For all that matters in Triple M Rock News this week:

Stay across all the latest news and interviews with our best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play so you never miss our best stuff!