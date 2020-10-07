Jimmy Barnes Shares The Story Of The Time Eddie Van Halen Asked Him To Join Van Halen

Joining our sister station's Moonman In The Morning to promote his new book, Jimmy Barnes shares the unbelievable story of the time he met Eddie Van Halen, following the news the rock icon has passed away.

Jimmy Barnes told Moonman of the time he was recording his solo debut, For The Working Class Man in L.A when he got a message that Eddie Van Halen wanted to talk.

Jimmy was on babysitting duties, so he called Eddie Van Halen to say he couldn't meet up, when Eddie got in a car and came to Jimmy to ask if he's join the band Van Halen, following the departure of singer David Lee Roth.

Although, Jimmy politely declined the offer, although it wasn't the last time Eddie Van Halen asked Jimmy.

Eddie Van Halen passed away, age 65, following a long battle with throat cancer.



Jimmy Barnes' new book Killing Time is available now, more info: www.jimmybarnes.com



