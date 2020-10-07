Jimmy Barnes Tells The Hilarious Story Of Him And Jane Leaving Daughter Mahalia At A Road Stop On Tour

Australia's favourite rock'n'roll couple Jane and Jimmy Barnes joined Triple M's favourite radio couple Mick and Jane to celebrate the release of Jimmy Barnes' new book Killing Time.

The new book follows the chart topping, record breaking book's written by Jimmy, Working Class Boy and Working Class Man. Written this year in isolation, Jimmy said it's "the musicians book" and suits readers with a short attention span.

Sharing stories from the book, the Barnes' laughed over the time the exhausted couple accidentally left their daughter Mahalia at a road stop on an international tour.



Jimmy also revealed he and new band mate, wife Jane are working on a cook book together.

Killing Time by Jimmy Barnes was launched in a massive, online book launch and available in your favourite book stores and online, get your copy and more info on Killing Time by Jimmy Barnes here

