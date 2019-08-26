Jimmy Barnes: The Mariachi Man

When we think Jimmy Barnes - a Mariachi band doesn't necessarily come to mind.

But apparently.. it's a thing!

Over the weekend, Barnesy joined Latin Harp and Mariachi band Victor Valdes in Guadalajara, Mexico, who are representing Australia at the Mariachi Festival in the world - Encuentro Mariachi.

This might be news to some, but it's not the first time Barnesy has donned the traditional Mexican Charro!

Check out this footage posted by Victor Valdes back in 2015.

Perhaps we'll see Victor Valdes on the "Shutting Down Your Town Tour" starting next month.





For your chance to see Jimmy live, tickets are available via his website:

https://www.jimmybarnes.com/

