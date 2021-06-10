Jimmy Barnes To Rock Daydream Island

Hundreds of Jimmy Barnes fans are set to journey to Daydream Island to catch the Aussie music legend performing in paradise.

The Cold Chisel front-man is expected to take to the stage as part of the Long Weekend In The Whitsundays, performing two intimate sunset shows that will feature everything from the classics to music off his new album, Flesh and Blood.

That’s the good thing about it. Because it is so limited, as far as the amount of people they can put on the island, it becomes a very personal show. We get to walk around the island, meet everybody and you know, say hello. We don’t usually get the option to do that at shows, we usually fly in and fly out, that sort of thing. - Jimmy Barnes

For more info and tickets, head here

