Jimmy Barnes Upgrades Melbourne Venue On His Shutting Down Your Town National Tour

Jimmy Barnes is going from strength to strength in 2019.

Australian rock legend Jimmy Barnes has announced that due to extraordinary public demand his current Melbourne show of the Shutting Down Your Town tour at Margaret Court Arena will move to Rod Laver Arena, on the same night Saturday 12th October 2019.

The Margaret Court Arena show sold out with plenty of fans still wanting tickets Jimmy has decided to go bigger.

Joining Jimmy for this HUGE show is Melbourne rock band JET.

New tickets for Rod Laver Arena will go on sale through Ticketek at 10.00am on Friday, 28 June 2019.

This news comes just a week after the Aussie rock icon went to #1 on the ARIA charts with his brand new album, My Criminal Record.

