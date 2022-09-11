Jimmy's Generous Act For Important Cause

Triple M's and former NRL star James Graham is auctioning off a unique jersey made only for him and old rival Sam Burgess.

The jersey on auction is one of only two made and in commemoration of the 2014 NRL Grand Final, signed by the squads from both Graham's Bulldogs and Burgess' Bunnies.

The proceeds will go directly to the Robert Conner Dawes Foundation in support of pediatric brain cancer research.

Graham spoke on Triple M's Sunday Sin Bin about the cause and how it affected him personally following the death of seven-year-old and family friend Georgia Brown.

"She was such an amazing girl. Last Sunday when most of us woke up and were celebrating Father's Day, they (Georgia Brown's family) saw her little girl grow her wings," Graham said.

"The family wants to raise funds and find a cure... I want to do as much as I can for them."

LINK TO AUCTION: https://www.ebay.com.au/itm/363976943028?fbclid=IwAR0qmzUK-LtPN3LuBpLI0i21rc0aTFP-K_kxyyUrGZop_NCT-0HF1Un5H60

