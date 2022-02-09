Job Boost For Lot Fourteen With Salesforce Five-Year Plan

There'll be a sudden job boost at South Australia's Lot Fourteen tech base, with American giant Salesforce set to open a new software hub on site.

The company plans to establish 100 new technology jobs, with half recruited to work at the internal hub.

Salesforce follows the path created by Google and Amazon by setting up shop at the Lot Fourteen precinct.

It'll be a five-year plan that will support employment while bringing in experts both globally and locally.

The California-based company is the largest current provide of customer relationship management software, bringing expertise to 150,000 online users.

With Salesforce, the South Australian innovative precinct will continue to lead the charge in fast-tracking the transition to net zero emissions.