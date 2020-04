The Federal Government's $130 billion JobKeeper package is set to get the green light today.

The package will funnel funds into the pockets of Aussie workers and businesses affected by the Coronavirus.

The payment is $1500/fortnight before tax if they're full-time, part-time or a casual that's been with the same employer for more than three months.

