Jobs Summit: Australia To Increase Skilled Migrant Cap To Fix Worker Shortages

Australia's migration cap is set for a major boost to tackle worker shortages.

At the Jobs and Skills summit on Friday the Federal Government announced they will lift the migration cap to 195,000.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil said the migration program has been a huge focus over the last few weeks with more than 100 roundtables.

"An area where almost everyone agrees is that we need to lift the permanent migration numbers for this year.

Speaking at the summit, O'Neil said there has been too much of a focus on temporary migration.

"One of the big problems is that we've created one where it is very easy to come as a temporary worker probably in a pretty low-skilled job but virtually impossible to come here permanently as a high-skilled worker.

"We need to think about migration as a driver of productivity and great jobs. The system in place today doesn't help us do that," she said.

"I want to emphasise that one of Labor’s priorities is to move away from the focus on short-term migrants, toward permanency, citizenship and nation building.

Ms O'Neil said it means thousands more nurses will re-settle in Australia this year, along with thousands of engineers.

But not everyone is on board, with NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet pointing out there are other people we should look at to help fill labour shortages.

"Finding those opportunities for pensioners in certain targeted areas who want to return to the workforce, as well as...students," he said.

In the meantime, businesses and unions have agreed on a broad cap, suggesting a 40,000 boost to 200,000 places a year.

More to come.

