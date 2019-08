A 22-year-old jockey is dead after falling from a horse at a Melbourne racecourse this morning.

The Clyde woman fell at Cranbourne Racecourse just after 4.30am on Friday morning.

Her death is not being treated as suspicious and WorkSafe is investigating.

Racing Victoria says trackwork at the Cranbourne Training Centre has been suspended and assistance has been offered to the rider's family.

