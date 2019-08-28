Joe Daniher Discusses His Meeting With Swans CEO

The rumour mill went into overdrive a few weeks ago when it was revealed Joe Daniher had coffee with Swans CEO Tom Harley while up in Sydney for an appointment with his surgeon.

“I’ve known Tom for 10 or 11 years now, he was a coach of mine during my time at the AFL AIS Academy so obviously playing AFL you come across some brilliant people,” Joe says.

“Tommy is just that so I had the opportunity to talk about football and life and all the above.”

Since the meeting it was reported Joe and the Bombers opened talks for a contract extension before the end of the year.

The injured Bomber says his focus at the moment is getting his body right for 2020 and heading to Perth to support his team mates in their Elimination Final against West Coast.

