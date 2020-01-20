Joe Daniher Is Seeing A Groin Specialist In Ireland After Little Improvement

Tom Browne told The Hot Breakfast this morning that Essendon forward Joe Daniher has been jetted off to Ireland to see a groin specialist.

Browne reported that Daniher's troublesome groins are not improving as expected.

"I'm getting very negative feedback at this stage regarding Joe Daniher's groins," Browne said.

"There are some serious concerns there regarding his groin."

Daniher has been restricted to 11 games in the last two seasons.

Luke Darcy added that he'd also heard that Daniher's situation has not improved.

"Very, very sad updates I was hearing over summer as well that Joe Daniher is not improving the way that you would hope," he said.

"Given the amount of time he's had out of the game it's a real concern."