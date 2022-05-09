Joe Satriani's Top 10 Guitar Heroes
The best of the best!
Supplied
The best guitarists in the whole damn world!
Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani takes over Triple M Hard N Heavy with the release of his brand new album 'Elephants Of Mars'! Playing songs and sharing stories from the best guitarists in the whole damn world - some of which he taught to play himself!
Eddie Van Halen
Kirk Hammett
Synyster Gates
Jimmy Page
Slash
Billy Gibbons
Tony Iommi
Dimebag Darrell
Jimi Hendrix
Angus Young
