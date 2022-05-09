Joe Satriani's Top 10 Guitar Heroes

The best of the best!

The best guitarists in the whole damn world!

Legendary guitarist Joe Satriani takes over Triple M Hard N Heavy with the release of his brand new album 'Elephants Of Mars'! Playing songs and sharing stories from the best guitarists in the whole damn world - some of which he taught to play himself!

Eddie Van Halen

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Kirk Hammett

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Synyster Gates

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Jimmy Page

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Slash

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Billy Gibbons

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Tony Iommi

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Dimebag Darrell

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Jimi Hendrix

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Angus Young

Have a listen to the short clip below:

Have a listen below to the full podcast:

9 May 2022

Rock
Music
Guitar
Joe Satriani
