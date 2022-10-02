Joel Selwood's Manager Says He "Won't Be Lost To Footy" Post Retirement

Joel Selwood retires from the AFL as an all-time great, holding the record for the most finals games and most games as captain.

His manager Tom Petroro joined Triple M's Dead Set Legends Adelaide, indicating how Selwood's post-football career could play out.

"The amount of offers we've received in the last week have been astonishing," Petroro said.

"Joel's so strong in the culture and leadership space that I don't think he'll be lost to footy".

