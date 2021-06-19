Joey And Jay Break Down How The Bulldogs Fell Short

Joey and Jay discussed on Dead Set Legends how the Bulldogs managed to let last night's game slip, as Geelong streamed forward in the final moments before Rohan's sealer.

The after the siren heroics from Cats forward Gary Rohan left Dogs fans in disbelief, which arrived just after a Toby McLean dribble goal.

"They had this win in the keeping. They had the ball in the forward half ... what went wrong from there?"

"[The Bulldogs] will review that and say 'we don't need three blokes flying for that ball'" Montagna said.

