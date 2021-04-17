Joey and Jay Discuss Christian Petracca's Value

Jay Clark and Leigh Montagna discussed the worth of Demons star Christian Petracca, who comes out of contract at the end of season 2022.

The boys compared Petracca's current run of form to the way Dustin Martin established himself, saying Petracca will be "the most sought out player in the game" once out of contract.

"Right now, Petracca is a top 5 player in the game" Montagna claimed.

"You got to pay him like a top 10 player in the game." Montagna said.

As the Round 6 matchup of Melbourne and Richmond looms, Joey claims that Martin and Petracca are “arguably the number one and two players in the comp at the moment."

