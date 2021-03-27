Joey and Jay Discuss Controversial Non Decision Following Geelong's Win Over Brisbane

The Dead Set Legends team discussed the controversial non holding the ball decision during Geelong's tight win over Brisbane.

Jay Clark believes the incident between Geelong defender Mark Blicavs and Brisbane's Zac Bailey needed to be paid a free kick, which would've given the Lions an opportunity to win the game from the set shot.

Joey has defended the umpire's non-decision which came in the dying stages of last night's match.

"I'm not quite as certain, I think it was a 50/50 call."

27 March 2021

