Joey and Jay Discuss Geelong's Qualifying Finals Woes

Joey and Jay spoke on Geelong's qualifying final loss to Port to open up the finals series, and the trend starting to appear for the Cats.

"It was a non-event in the end." Jay said.

Jay spoke on Geelong's record of one win and nine losses in week one of finals, and the road ahead to stay in contention.

"They're making it hard for themselves." Joey said.

Alluding to Port Adelaide hitting form at the perfect time, it places Geelong in an awkward position.

The Cats lost their first final to Port a year ago, before advancing to the Grand Final against Richmond.

