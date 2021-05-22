Joey And Jay Discuss Hawthorn's Rebuild

Jay Clark spoke about the Hawks' current form on Dead Set Legends, arguing that it's time they do a full rebuild which could mean trading one of their big name players.

The Hawks' midfield aren't performing to expectations this season, currently ranked last in the competition for clearances and centre clearances despite having Jaeger O'Meara, Tom Mitchell and James Worpel.

Jay argues that it's time for the Hawks to offload one of their more experienced players for early first round picks, setting them up for a full rebuild.

"Mitchell is the one Hawthorn could entertain offers for." Clark explains.

"I think they do need to trade out on of their senior elite players, to try and get two picks in that first round. You need to build a group of a core." Joey said.

