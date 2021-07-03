Joey And Jay Discuss Jeremy Cameron's Injury

Geelong's decision to play Jeremy Cameron despite an ongoing hamstring issue has been looked at as a risky play, but Joey believes otherwise.

Jay-Z went hard on Cameron and Geelong, arguing that worsening the injury could have been avoided.

"Third setback, it raises questions; how good are the Cats handling this bloke?" Clark said.

Jay believes the criticism is too harsh surrounding the situation, and less pressure needs to be put on the medical staff.

"I think this is unfair on the medicos, at the end of the day it's on the player."

"I think at worst he'll miss one week."

"We have to hold our horses on throwing the medicos under the bus ... these sorts of things happen a lot." Montagna said, defending the choice to play Cameron.

