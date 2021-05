Jay Clark asked Leigh Montagna whether or not Geelong skipper Joel Selwood has anything to worry about for his bump on Richmond's Rhyan Mansell.

Clark said that the MRO will review the hit, where Selwood went in with his hip before collecting the opponent's head.

"The issue here is that he's a fraction late" Clark explains.

"I will be staggered if he gets a week for this."

