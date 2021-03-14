Joey and Jay Discuss Potential Concussion Subs Ahead Of Round 1
On Dead Set Legends.
The AFL are considering the introduction of a 23rd player concussion substitute in the build up to Thursday Night's season opener.
Jay-Z and Joey discussed the potential rule change, supporting the additional substitute where a player will come on in the event of a concussion.
The league are looking to implement a new rule, one that Joey argues will benefit all clubs.
"Instead of sitting in the grandstand, they can sit in the back row with their tracksuit on. I think this is a great rule for concussion." Montagna said.