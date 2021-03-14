Joey and Jay Discuss Potential Concussion Subs Ahead Of Round 1

On Dead Set Legends.

Article heading image for Joey and Jay Discuss Potential Concussion Subs Ahead Of Round 1

The AFL are considering the introduction of a 23rd player concussion substitute in the build up to Thursday Night's season opener. 

Jay-Z and Joey discussed the potential rule change, supporting the additional substitute where a player will come on in the event of a concussion.

The league are looking to implement a new rule, one that Joey argues will benefit all clubs. 

"Instead of sitting in the grandstand, they can sit in the back row with their tracksuit on. I think this is a great rule for concussion." Montagna said. 

LISTEN HERE:

14 March 2021

AFL
Dead Set Legends
Listen Live!
AFL
Dead Set Legends
AFL
Dead Set Legends
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersFAQFAQAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs