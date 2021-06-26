Joey And Jay Discuss Richmond's Woes

The reigning premiers were completely shell-shocked by the Saints on Friday night, putting the heat on Hardwick's men in the back half of the season. 

As premiership successors, the Tigers have generally clicked into gear in the second half of the season. However, they have a current record of 7-7 and could be outside the eight at the completion of the round.

"What is broken in this Richmond system at the moment?" 

Joey is not prepared to put a line through them just yet, saying "there's been a disconnect with players coming into the side" and injuries to key players have forced their hand.

"But it's highly unlikely they can win the flag this year."

