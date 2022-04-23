Joey and Jay Discuss St Kilda's Finals Hopes

Fresh off their fifth victory of 2022, Joey Montagna and Jay Clark have run the rule over St Kilda's finals hopes.

Following a gritty victory on Friday night over GWS to move to 5-1, Joey believes something will have to go "drastically wrong" for his old side to now miss the top eight this season.

"They are a top four team, the way they are playing," Joey said on Dead Set Legends Melbourne.

Jay said he had even "underrated" the Saints ahead of the season, but said a real test will come with clashes against Melbourne and Geelong in their next three weeks.

