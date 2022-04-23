Joey and Jay Discuss St Kilda's Finals Hopes
On DSL Melbourne
Fresh off their fifth victory of 2022, Joey Montagna and Jay Clark have run the rule over St Kilda's finals hopes.
Following a gritty victory on Friday night over GWS to move to 5-1, Joey believes something will have to go "drastically wrong" for his old side to now miss the top eight this season.
"They are a top four team, the way they are playing," Joey said on Dead Set Legends Melbourne.
Jay said he had even "underrated" the Saints ahead of the season, but said a real test will come with clashes against Melbourne and Geelong in their next three weeks.