Joey and Jay Discuss The Return Of Alex Rance In The VFL

Joey and Jay discuss the news of Alex Rance being selected to play for Essendon in the VFL, asking whether it could reignite his interest in coming out of retirement.

The boys questioned if there was a method to the madness of Essendon recruiting Rance for a one-off VFL match, by luring him into an AFL return.

"Surely Essendon are asking that question, it's a little bit cheeky." Joey said.

"Is there any chance the Bombers pull the rabbit out the hat and sneak him on the list?"

Rance will don the red sash this weekend as the Bombers play Southport, he was asked to help their tall stocks due to him holidaying in Queensland.

