Joey and Jay Discuss The Return To Traditional 20 Minute Quarters

Joey and Jay agree that returning to 20 minute quarters may negatively impact the overall spectacle in season 2021.

After reducing the length of quarters to 16 plus time-on last year due to the overall shortened season, the league have flipped back to the traditional 20 minute period which will extend game time to around 3 hours.

Joey points out the implications this may have for the season, and what it does for potential one-sided matches.

"I certainly think it'll be an issue this year." Joey said.

After what he saw in the pre-season, Jay supported Joey's claims surrounding the reverted quarter lengths.

"Certainly late in the last quarter my kids wanted to go home. They were wanting a second round of hot jam donuts."