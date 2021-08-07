Joey And Jay Discuss Toby Greene's Incident With Patrick Dangerfield
On Dead Set Legends
Jay and Joey discussed on Dead Set Legends the first quarter incident between Toby Greene and Patrick Dangerfield during Geelong's loss to the Giants last night.
Dangerfield caught a stray elbow from Greene as he approached to tackle, causing Dangerfield to be rushed to hospital with a throat/jaw concern.
Jay asked whether or not Greene should have anything to answer for, citing similar previous incidents.
"I'd be disappointed if he gets a week ... It's an action we see all the time," Joey said.
LISTEN HERE:
Jay disagreed with Joey's view, arguing the MRO will view it as 'high impact'.
"It is quite simply outcome based." Jay-Z said.
"I think it'll be a two-match ban, and GWS will go and challenge that at the tribunal."