Joey and Jay Discuss Why Dusty Can Become Even More Damaging In 2021

Jay Z and Leigh Montagna explain why Dustin Martin is becoming even stronger heading into season 2021. 

After a solid pre season hit-out against the Magpies, the boys discuss why Martin is primed to help Richmond build towards another premiership tilt.

"He looks so unbelievably fit, he is a sharpened athlete physically and mentally." Clark said. 

"I think he's now the greatest big game player of all time." Joey said.

7 March 2021

