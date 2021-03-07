Joey and Jay Discuss Why Dusty Can Become Even More Damaging In 2021
On Dead Set Legends.
Jay Z and Leigh Montagna explain why Dustin Martin is becoming even stronger heading into season 2021.
After a solid pre season hit-out against the Magpies, the boys discuss why Martin is primed to help Richmond build towards another premiership tilt.
"He looks so unbelievably fit, he is a sharpened athlete physically and mentally." Clark said.
"I think he's now the greatest big game player of all time." Joey said.