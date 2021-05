Jay Clark asked Joey Montagna on Dead Set Legends whether or not Sam Walsh has "gone past" Patrick Cripps as Carlton's main man.

Joey believes there is enough reason to suggest that Walsh has become the club's top player, after what he's seen so far this season.

"He does look like he's playing a bit banged up... this is now the second year in a row where he's not as impactful as he has been." Joey said on Cripps' start to season 2021.

